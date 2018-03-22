Play

Martin struck out one in a 1-2-3 inning of relief in Wednesdays game against the Cubs.

Martin has not allowed a run in eight of his nine spring innings while not walking a batter. The Rangers' bullpen had its troubles in 2017, particularly in the leadup to the late innings, so Martin's spring performance is encouraging. He'll likely fill a sixth or seventh inning role.

