Rangers' Chris Martin: Throws clean inning Wednesday
Martin struck out one in a 1-2-3 inning of relief in Wednesdays game against the Cubs.
Martin has not allowed a run in eight of his nine spring innings while not walking a batter. The Rangers' bullpen had its troubles in 2017, particularly in the leadup to the late innings, so Martin's spring performance is encouraging. He'll likely fill a sixth or seventh inning role.
More News
-
