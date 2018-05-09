Rangers' Chris Martin: Throws off mound
Martin (forearm) threw off a mound Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
This was Martin's first activity since being placed on the disabled list with irritation in his right forearm. The Rangers are hopeful the right-hander will not require an extended period of downtime.
