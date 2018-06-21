Rangers' Chris Martin: Throws Wednesday
Martin (knee) threw batting practice Wednesday without issue, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Martin, who injured his knee and calf during a benches-clearing dust-up last week, is eligible to come off the disabled list Friday and appears to be on track to serve the minimum 10 days. He'll be evaluated Thursday and Friday, as the Rangers will want to see how he covers first and fields bunts before making a decision.
