Rangers' Chris Paddack: Logs four innings in team debut

Paddack allowed two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out one over four innings of bulk relief in Monday's win over the Guardians.

After inking a deal with the Rangers earlier in the day, Paddack was thrust into duty as a bulk reliever Monday and turned in a serviceable effort. He tossed three scoreless innings before running into some trouble, allowing two runs in his fourth and final frame. The right-hander has struggled mightily in 2026, entering his Texas debut with an 0-7 record, 6.96 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 39:19 K:BB across 53 innings (13 appearances) split between Miami and Cincinnati. It remains to be seen what role Paddack will fill moving forward, but the 30-year-old has plenty to prove before re-entering the fantasy radar if he ultimately earns a spot in the starting rotation.