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Rangers' Chris Paddack: Logs four innings in team debut

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Paddack allowed two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out one over four innings of bulk relief in Monday's win over the Guardians.

After inking a deal with the Rangers earlier in the day, Paddack was thrust into duty as a bulk reliever Monday and turned in a serviceable effort. He tossed three scoreless innings before running into some trouble, allowing two runs in his fourth and final frame. The right-hander has struggled mightily in 2026, entering his Texas debut with an 0-7 record, 6.96 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 39:19 K:BB across 53 innings (13 appearances) split between Miami and Cincinnati. It remains to be seen what role Paddack will fill moving forward, but the 30-year-old has plenty to prove before re-entering the fantasy radar if he ultimately earns a spot in the starting rotation.

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