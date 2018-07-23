Rowley was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Monday and optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

Rowley has thrown 19.1 career major-league innings with an ERA of 7.91. He's spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Buffalo, where he has a solid 3.30 ERA in 17 starts. His underlying numbers don't back up that ERA, though, as his 14.5 percent strikeout rate and 9.6 percent walk rate are each poor, leading to a 4.89 FIP.