Rowley was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Rowley will stick with the Express after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 28-year-old spent most of the year at Triple-A, compiling a 3.34 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 96:58 K:BB across 142.2 innings (24 starts) combined between Buffalo and Round Rock. Rowley owns a 7.91 ERA and 1.91 WHIP across 19.1 career big-league innings.

