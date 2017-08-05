Seise was promoted from the Rangers' rookie-level Arizona League team to their short-season squad in Spokane, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
One of the Rangers' first-round picks back in June, Seise adapted quickly to his first taste of professional ball, batting .318/.368/.505 with 11 extra-base hits in 117 plate appearances in the Arizona League. With an 0-for-7 mark through two games at Spokane, Seise is already feeling the impact of the increased competition, but the shortstop should settle in before long.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...