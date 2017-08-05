Seise was promoted from the Rangers' rookie-level Arizona League team to their short-season squad in Spokane, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

One of the Rangers' first-round picks back in June, Seise adapted quickly to his first taste of professional ball, batting .318/.368/.505 with 11 extra-base hits in 117 plate appearances in the Arizona League. With an 0-for-7 mark through two games at Spokane, Seise is already feeling the impact of the increased competition, but the shortstop should settle in before long.