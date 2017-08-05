Seise was promoted from the Rangers' rookie-level Arizona League team to their short-season squad in Spokane, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

One of the Rangers' first-round picks back in June, Seise adapted quickly to his first taste of professional ball, batting .318/.368/.505 with 11 extra-base hits in 117 plate appearances in the Arizona League. With an 0-for-7 mark through two games at Spokane, Seise is already feeling the impact of the increased competition, but the shortstop should settle in before long.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast