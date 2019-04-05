Rangers' Chris Seise: Scores three runs
Seise opened up the season Thursday going 3-for-5 with two doubles and a triple in a 9-4 win against Single-A Lakewood.
Seise missed all of last season with shoulder surgery, but looks to be making up for lost time scoring three times on three extra-base hits. The shortstop is known for his defensive abilities, so if he is able to show flashes offensively he might move up the ranks.
