Seise will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

This is a tough break for the young shortstop, who missed all of the 2018 campaign after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder last May. Prior to suffering the injury, Seise appeared in 20 games for Low-A Hickory, slashing .241/.272/.356 with seven extra-base hits (four doubles and three triples) and six stolen bases in 92 plate appearances. At this point, it's unclear if the 20-year-old Seise will be ready for the start of spring training next year.