Rangers' Chris Seise: Shoulder injury ends season
Seise will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
This is a tough break for the young shortstop, who missed all of the 2018 campaign after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder last May. Prior to suffering the injury, Seise appeared in 20 games for Low-A Hickory, slashing .241/.272/.356 with seven extra-base hits (four doubles and three triples) and six stolen bases in 92 plate appearances. At this point, it's unclear if the 20-year-old Seise will be ready for the start of spring training next year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...