Seise, 18, went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two RBI for the Rangers' rookie-level Arizona League team Wednesday.

The two-run bomb was the first professional home run for Seise, a high-school shortstop who the Rangers nabbed with 29th overall pick. Seise's defensive abilities are more advanced than his offensive skills at this stage of his development, but he's held his own against Arizona League competition thus far with a .297/.347/.429 line in 98 plate appearances.