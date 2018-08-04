Rangers' Chris Tillman: Bullpen scheduled Saturday
Tillman is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The Rangers claimed Tillman after the Orioles released him July 25. He'll throw in front of pitching coaches Doug Brocail and Dan Warthen, the first time the organization will get a live look at its new acquisition. "We'd like to get our arms around him," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "Let him get to know us, vice-versa. Let him throw a bullpen. That relationship is huge, especially when you get a guy coming from another organization. You get to be around these guys, Dan and Doug, gets some thoughts so when he does pitch there is some familiarity there. Get him in-house and get him going." The Rangers see Tillman as a potential reclamation project, on a similar path as that of Yovani Gallardo. After Saturday's bullpen session, Tillman will report to Triple-A Round Rock.
