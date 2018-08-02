Rangers' Chris Tillman: Latches on with Rangers
Tillman inked a minor-league deal with Texas on Thursday.
Tillman struggled to stay healthy with the Orioles in 2018, as he was on the shelf for the majority of the season due to a lower-back issue prior to electing free agency July 25. He'll report to Double-A Round Rock in the near future, where he'll look to turn his season around.
