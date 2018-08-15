Rangers' Chris Tillman: Suffers groin strain in Triple-A start

Tillman threw only 11 pitches in his start Tuesday at Triple-A Round Rock before exiting with a groin strain, the Associated Press reports.

Making his second appearance for Round Rock since inking a minor-league deal with Texas earlier in the month, Tillman recorded only one out and gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits and a hit by pitch. The right-hander was torched to the tune of a 10.46 ERA and 2.21 WHIP in his seven starts with the Orioles earlier this season and hasn't been much better in his minor-league cameos in the Baltimore or Texas organizations either. Now that he's also nursing an injury, it's beginning to look unlikely he'll receive another promotion to the majors before the 2018 season ends.