Rangers' Chris Tillman: Suffers groin strain in Triple-A start
Tillman threw only 11 pitches in his start Tuesday at Triple-A Round Rock before exiting with a groin strain, the Associated Press reports.
Making his second appearance for Round Rock since inking a minor-league deal with Texas earlier in the month, Tillman recorded only one out and gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits and a hit by pitch. The right-hander was torched to the tune of a 10.46 ERA and 2.21 WHIP in his seven starts with the Orioles earlier this season and hasn't been much better in his minor-league cameos in the Baltimore or Texas organizations either. Now that he's also nursing an injury, it's beginning to look unlikely he'll receive another promotion to the majors before the 2018 season ends.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...