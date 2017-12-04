Lopes signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Monday.

Lopes' contract includes an invitation to spring training. To this point, Lopes has spent his entire career in the Blue Jays' farm system, with the bulk of the 2017 season being at Triple-A Buffalo. Over 92 games with Buffalo he slashed .261/.349/.402. He'll likely play a similar role with Texas and provide organizational depth.

