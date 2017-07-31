Rangers' Clayton Blackburn: Called up from Round Rock
Blackburn was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
With ace Yu Darvish being dealt at the trade deadline, the Rangers needed a fresh arm in the big leagues. Enter Blackburn, who will head to the majors to make his MLB debut. Although he worked as a starter with the Express and produced a passable 4.94 ERA, he'll likely act as a long reliever. A.J. Griffin and Nick Martinez are the more likely options to fill the vacancy in the rotation.
