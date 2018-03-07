Blackburn has pitched five scoreless spring innings and will start Wednesday against the Rockies, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Blackburn has emerged as a dark-horse candidate for a spot in the Rangers' rotation. He pitched better than last season's 4.65 ERA in 18 starts at Triple-A Round Rock implies, but there's not much to get excited about in his minor-league track record. While the 25-year-old right-hander is a long shot, manager Jeff Banister keeps handing him the ball. Wednesday will be his third start of the spring. With the Rangers kicking the tires on a six-man rotation, there could be at least two available slots. Also in the mix are Jesse Chavez, Jonathan Niese and Bartolo Colong along with relievers Matt Bush and Mike Minor.