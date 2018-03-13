Play

Blackburn (elbow) is not expected to return until after the All-Star break, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Blackburn underwent an MRI on Monday shortly after injuring his elbow, and although the results won't be read until Thursday, the initial prognosis isn't great. The team seems pretty confident he'll be held out for a significant chunk of time, but an exact return timetable has yet to be determined.

