Blackburn (elbow) was moved to the 60-day-disabled list Monday.

The move was made to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for new acquisition Tommy Joseph. Blackburn is expected to be out for well over 60 days as he's dealing with a strained UCL. He's at least a month away from throwing and will miss at least the first half of the season or possibly more if he ends up requiring elbow surgery.