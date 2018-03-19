Rangers' Clayton Blackburn: Moved to 60-day disabled list
Blackburn (elbow) was moved to the 60-day-disabled list Monday.
The move was made to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for new acquisition Tommy Joseph. Blackburn is expected to be out for well over 60 days as he's dealing with a strained UCL. He's at least a month away from throwing and will miss at least the first half of the season or possibly more if he ends up requiring elbow surgery.
More News
-
Rangers' Clayton Blackburn: Dealing with UCL strain•
-
Rangers' Clayton Blackburn: Expects to miss most of first half•
-
Rangers' Clayton Blackburn: Hampered by elbow tightness•
-
Rangers' Clayton Blackburn: Roughed up in third start•
-
Rangers' Clayton Blackburn: Emerges as dark horse•
-
Rangers' Clayton Blackburn: Sent back to minors•
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Spring Takes: Updating Conforto, Stroman
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....