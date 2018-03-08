Blackburn allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out two over 2.1 innings in Wednesday's game against Colorado.

Blackburn had been the early surprise of camp after pitching five scoreless innings over his first two starts. He ran that scoreless streak to six innings, before the Rockies jumped on him. After the first inning, seven of the 10 batters he faced reach base, seemingly putting an end to his bid for spot in the rotation. He was the longest of shots to nab the final rotation spot and is expected to head back to Triple-A Round Rock for the start of the season.