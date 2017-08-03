Rangers' Clayton Blackburn: Sent back to minors
Blackburn was optioned back to Triple-A Round Rock following Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Blackburn was sent back to the minors to clear room on the roster for Thursday's starter A.J. Griffin (oblique). He didn't appear in a game during his brief stint with the Rangers, so he'll have to wait a little while longer to make his MLB debut as he looks to improve upon his 4.94 ERA with the Express.
