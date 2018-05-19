Rangers' Cliff Pennington: Signed to minor league deal
Pennington signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Friday.
Pennington was dreadful in 16 games for the Reds, as he hit just .138/.265/.138 with no extra-base hits in 29 at-bats. He hasn't posted an OPS above .700 since 2010, and his usefulness, should he make it to the majors with Texas, will mostly lie in his ability to play multiple infield positions.
