Pennington signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Friday.

Pennington was dreadful in 16 games for the Reds, as he hit just .138/.265/.138 with no extra-base hits in 29 at-bats. He hasn't posted an OPS above .700 since 2010, and his usefulness, should he make it to the majors with Texas, will mostly lie in his ability to play multiple infield positions.