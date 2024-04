The Rangers signed Heuer to a minor-league contract on Thursday, per the MLB transaction log.

Heuer has been a free agent since November after being non-tendered by the Cubs. He missed much of the 2023 season after fracturing his right elbow, but he'll return to action with Texas in the minors. Heuer's last appearance in the majors was in 2021 when he split time between the Cubs and White Sox.