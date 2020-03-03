Rangers' Cody Allen: Dealing with forearm, elbow
Allen was shut down over the past week due to forearm and elbow stiffness, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Following a week of inactivity, Allen is scheduled to face hitters in a simulated game Tuesday. "The elbow was barking pretty good after that last game," Allen said. "We're playing it slow. It's still early. A simulated game [Tuesday]. It's feeling pretty good, so hopefully we still have a good amount of time left." The Rangers have another three weeks to go before their final spring training game March 23, which should give him enough time to be ready for the regular season. Allen allowed three runs on two hits and a walk over one inning in his lone spring appearance.
