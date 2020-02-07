Rangers' Cody Allen: Gets camp invite from Texas
Allen joined the Rangers as a non-roster invitee Friday.
Allen owns a career 3.14 ERA and 153 saves, far better numbers than are typically available from a player on a minor-league deal. The 31-year-old is available for cheap because his career has taken a significant turn for the worse in recent seasons, as his ERA slipped to 4.70 in 2018 and fell off a cliff to 6.26 in 23 innings last season. His command evaporated, as he walked 17.2 percent of opposing batters, and his 92.3 mph fastball was down two full ticks from just two seasons prior. It will take a major bounceback for him to find his way to a fantasy-relevant role this season.
