Play

Allen (elbow, forearm) threw 12 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Allen experienced soreness in his elbow and forearm and was shut down for a week before resurfacing Tuesday. He's next scheduled start is a split squad game Thursday against the Cubs. Allen was Cleveland's closer from 2013 to 2017, and the Rangers hope he regains that form, which would give manager Chris Woodward options at the back end of the bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories