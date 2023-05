The Rangers called up Bradford from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday and will have him start Sunday's series finale against Baltimore, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bradford will fill in for Dane Dunning, who was placed on paternity leave Saturday. The left-hander will be making his second big-league start after he gave up six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings in his MLB debut versus Atlanta on May 15.