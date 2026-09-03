Bradford (0-4) took the loss Wednesday as the Rangers were downed 9-2 by the A's, surrendering five runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over four innings. He struck out three.

It was the southpaw's worst performance since coming off the IL for his season debut in early August after completing his recovery from an internal brace procedure on his elbow. Bradford has been taken deep only once in his first five starts, but Henry Bolte got to him for a pair of two-run shots in this one, while Zack Gelof also tagged him for a solo homer. Bradford saw his ERA inflate from 3.42 to 4.45 as a result, and through 30.1 innings he carries a 1.58 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB. He'll try to bounce back in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Seattle.