Bradford did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings in a 8-5 loss against Detroit. He struck out eight.

Bradford was pulled after allowing a solo homer to Spencer Torkelson with one out in the fifth. Prior to that the lefty had allowed two runs on three hits while recording a career-high eight strikeouts. He struck out the side in the third, with each batter going down swinging, and then struck out two of the three hitters he faced in the fourth. Bradford has, however, now failed to make it through five innings in each of his last two starts.