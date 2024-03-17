Rangers GM Chris Young said Saturday that Bradford will begin the season in the starting rotation, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 26-year-old lefty entered camp as the favorite to open the season as Texas' No. 5 starter, and his 2.45 ERA and 9:2 K:BB over 11 spring innings likely helped him secure the role. Bradford worked as a swingman as a rookie last season and had a 5.30 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 51:12 K:BB across 20 outings (eight starts) overall, though he pitched much better in his 12 relief outings with a 2.82 ERA and a 0.72 WHIP in 22.1 frames.