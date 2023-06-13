Bradford will be promoted from Triple-A Round Rock to start for the Rangers on Tuesday versus the Angels at Globe Life Field.

He's stepping into the rotation in place of Jon Gray (finger), who will have to miss at least one start while he tends to a blister. Bradford threw 99 pitches over eight innings for Round Rock this past Friday, so he figures to be relatively limited from a pitch-count perspective while he takes the hill on three days' rest rather than the typical four. Owen White will also be called up from Triple-A to provide length out of the bullpen.