Bradford (rib/back) is throwing a bullpen session Friday and then will be sent to the Rangers' Arizona Complex League affiliate, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bradford has been sidelined since April with a lower back strain and a stress fracture in his rib. However, he's been making steady progression in June and will continue his recovery process in Arizona. While it's unclear when Bradford will start facing hitters, a return shortly after the All-Star break seems feasible.