Bradford (rib/back) is throwing a bullpen session Friday and then will be sent to the Rangers' Arizona Complex League affiliate, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bradford has been sidelined since April with a lower back strain and a stress fracture in his rib. However, he's been making steady progression in June and will continue his recovery process in Arizona. While it's unclear when Bradford will start facing hitters, a return shortly after the All-Star break seems feasible.
More News
-
Rangers' Cody Bradford: Playing catch again•
-
Rangers' Cody Bradford: Shifted to 60-day IL•
-
Rangers' Cody Bradford: Shut down from throwing•
-
Rangers' Cody Bradford: Throws Monday, but far off return•
-
Rangers' Cody Bradford: Managing rib stress fracture•
-
Rangers' Cody Bradford: Out with back injury•