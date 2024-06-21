Bradford (rib/back) will throw a bullpen session Friday and then be sent to the Rangers' Arizona Complex League affiliate, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bradford has been sidelined since April with a lower-back strain and a stress fracture in his rib. However, he's been making steady progress and will continue his recovery in Arizona. While it's unclear when Bradford will start facing hitters, a return to the big-league staff shortly after the All-Star break seems feasible.