Bradford (rib/back) will throw a bullpen session Friday and then be sent to the Rangers' Arizona Complex League affiliate, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bradford has been sidelined since April with a lower-back strain and a stress fracture in his rib. However, he's been making steady progress and will continue his recovery in Arizona. While it's unclear when Bradford will start facing hitters, a return to the big-league staff shortly after the All-Star break seems feasible.
More News
-
Rangers' Cody Bradford: Playing catch again•
-
Rangers' Cody Bradford: Shifted to 60-day IL•
-
Rangers' Cody Bradford: Shut down from throwing•
-
Rangers' Cody Bradford: Throws Monday, but far off return•
-
Rangers' Cody Bradford: Managing rib stress fracture•
-
Rangers' Cody Bradford: Out with back injury•