Bradford secured the win in Sunday's 11-8 victory over the Orioles in Game 2 of the ALDS, allowing three hits across 3.2 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Bradford entered the game in the fifth inning tasked with preventing a five run lead and rose to the challenge to earn the first postseason win of his career. His best work of the outing came in the seventh inning, when he was able to retire the side on just nine pitches, including two strikeouts. The southpaw entered the postseason in a rough stretch, pitching to a 7.31 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 14 strikeouts across 16 innings in September.