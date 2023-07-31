Bradford allowed one run on four hits and three walks over three innings in Sunday's loss to San Diego. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Bradford limited the damage to just one run despite finding himself in a couple of jams in his short outing. He's been a solid bulk-innings option for Texas lately; he registered a 3.48 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP over 20.2 innings in July. Bradford will likely move back to a more traditional bullpen role after the Rangers' recent acquisitions of Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery.