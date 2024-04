Bradford (2-0) yielded one run on two hits over 7.2 frames Friday, striking out four and earning a win over the Astros.

Bradford dominated Houston on Friday, spinning seven shutout frames before the Astros finally pushed a run home in the eighth inning. The 26-year-old wasn't expecting to last long in the Rangers rotation but he may be forcing them to reconsider. Through two starts, he's posted an impressive 10:1 K:BB with a 2.13 ERA over 12.2 innings.