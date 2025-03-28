The Rangers placed Bradford (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Bradford has been diagnosed with a left elbow sprain since he was scratched ahead of a March 12 Cactus League start, with manager Bruce Bochy relaying a few days later that the southpaw would be shut down from throwing for four weeks. Even if Bradford is cleared to begin a throwing program by mid-April, he'll likely need around another month to get stretched back out and complete a rehab assignment. Bradford shouldn't be expected to make his 2025 debut with the Rangers until around the middle of the May at the earliest, and any setback along the way would make him a candidate to move to the 60-day IL.