Rangers' Cody Bradford: Had internal brace procedure
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bradford (elbow) underwent an internal brace procedure Wednesday to repair his left UCL, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Bradford avoided Tommy John surgery, instead undergoing the internal brace procedure. While there isn't a timeline for his return, the expectation is that Bradford will pitch sometime during the 2026 campaign. Considering Bradford didn't pitch in a game this season, expect Texas to be extra cautious in bringing Bradford back.
