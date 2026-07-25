Rangers' Cody Bradford: Hits three innings in rehab start

Bradford (elbow) struck out four and allowed three hits and no walks across three innings in a rehab start Friday with Double-A Frisco.

Since resuming his rehab assignment July 12, Bradford has now tacked on an inning to his workload in his subsequent two starts. Overall, the southpaw has yielded one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out nine across six innings. He build up to 48 pitches (39 strikes) in Friday's outing, so Bradford will likely need to push his pitch count up to the 70-to-80 range over the course of two more rehab starts before coming back from the 60-day injured list and slotting into the Texas rotation. Bradford has been on the shelf all season while recovering from the internal brace surgery he underwent last June and a setback that cropped up during his initial rehab assignment back in April.