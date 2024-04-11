Bradford (3-0) earned the win against Oakland on Wednesday, allowing an unearned run on five hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over 6.2 innings.

Bradford gave up a run on two hits in the first frame, though the tally was unearned. The southpaw breezed from there, at one point retiring 18 of 20 batters before running out of gas in the seventh inning when he allowed a two-out single followed by a walk. Reliever Yerry Rodriguez was able to get the final out to keep Bradford's line clean of any earned runs, and the latter ended up taking the victory to move into an early tie for the league lead in wins with three. Bradford was initially expected to depart the rotation once Michael Lorenzen (neck) was built up enough to slide in as a starter, but it could be difficult for Texas to make that move now given Bradford's outstanding beginning to the campaign. Through 19.1 innings, he's posted a 1.40 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB.