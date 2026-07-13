Rangers' Cody Bradford: Inefficient in rehab start

Bradford (elbow) struck out a batter and allowed one run on no hits and two walks in a one-inning rehab start with Double-A Frisco on Sunday.

Bradford made his first appearance since April 2, as he was previously pulled off a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock after one start when he experienced a setback in his recovery from his June 2025 internal brace procedure. The southpaw needed 21 pitches to record his three outs and threw just seven strikes, with the lack of control not especially surprising coming off a lengthy layoff from game action. The Rangers are expected to allow Bradford to get stretched out for a starting role during his rehab assignment, but he'll need to improve his efficiency as he builds up his innings volume in his subsequent minor-league outings in order to stake a claim to a spot in the big-league rotation once his 30-day rehab window comes to a close.