Bradford is listed on the Rangers' roster for their ALDS matchup with the Orioles, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After being left off Texas' wild-card roster, Bradford will rejoin the bullpen for the Divisional Series, replacing Grant Anderson. Bradford posted a 5.30 ERA and 121 WHIP through 56 major-league innings in the regular season, though he's given up 13 runs over 16 frames since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Sept. 1.