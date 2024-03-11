Bradford allowed one run on five hits and struck out two over four innings in Sunday's spring start against the Cubs.

Bradford made his fourth spring appearance and fourth start. He's allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out nine over 11 innings. He doesn't blow hitters away and needs to command, use deception and control the zone in order to be successful. The left-hander told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com that he left too many pitches over the heart of the plate, which led to loud contact. He's expected to be the Rangers' fifth starter.