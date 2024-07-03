Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that Bradford (rib/back) has resumed throwing off a mound, and the left-hander is likely to fill a relief role once back from the injured list, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old was dominant in three starts for Texas with a 1.40 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB before he suffered a lower-back strain and a stress fracture in his rib, but he's not expected to rejoin the rotation once healthy. Max Scherzer is finally healthy after missing nearly the first three months of 2024, and Tyler Mahle (elbow) is also moving toward his season debut. Bradford's buildup and rehab assignment should be shorter since he's coming back as a reliever, but the Rangers are likely still looking for him to cover multiple innings and be an option for spot starts.