Bradford appears likely to start for the Rangers on Tuesday against the Angels in place of Jon Gray (blister), Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy wouldn't reveal Gray's replacement when asked Monday, but Bradford was spotted at Globe Life Field. The left-hander has been roughed up for eight runs over 10 innings in two starts with the Rangers this season, although he's posted a 1.82 ERA in 10 outings with Triple-A Round Rock.