Bradford will likely be the Rangers' starter Friday against Washington, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Assuming Bradford isn't needed out of the bullpen Thursday against Boston, he will make his fifth start of the season Friday. HIs start will push Andrew Heaney's next start to Saturday, and Martin Perez's turn in the rotation will be skipped. Bradford holds a 4.98 ERA and 1.15 WHIP through 21.2 innings this season.