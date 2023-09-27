Bradford (4-3) allowed six runs on seven hits and struck out three without walking a batter over four innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Angels.

Bradford was initially expected to serve as an opener, but he ended up covering the most innings of the Rangers' four pitchers Tuesday. He struggled right out of the gate, allowing a three-run home run to Brandon Drury in the first inning. Bradford now has a 5.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 49:12 K:BB through 54.1 innings over 19 outings (eight starts) this season. He's given up 12 runs over his last seven innings, but he may be needed to make another appearance against the Mariners this weekend with the Rangers' rotation a bit thin.