Bradford most recently appeared out of the bullpen for the Rangers' 12-11 loss to the Astros on Monday, covering 2.1 perfect innings while striking out four.

Since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock on June 13, Bradford has made just four appearances, with two coming as a starter and two coming as a reliever. His pair of starts came amid a heavy stretch of games in which the Rangers wanted to build in some extra rest for the other five members of the rotation, but Bradford looks as though he'll stick in the bullpen through the All-Star break. The Rangers may use the upcoming break to send Bradford back to Round Rock, though the rookie southpaw should be the organization's top choice to rejoin the big-league rotation should Texas lose a starter at any point.