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Rangers' Cody Bradford: Making rehab start Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bradford (elbow) will continue his rehab assignment and start Saturday for Double-A Frisco, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Bradford will make his second start for Double-A Frisco after recently resuming his rehab assignment on Tuesday. The left-hander recorded just 21 pitches in one inning of work in his previous start, giving up one run on no hits and two walks. It is expected that Bradford will up his pitch count on Saturday as Texas wants to continue to stretch out the 28-year-old in order to get him back in the big-league rotation once his 30-day rehab window ends.

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