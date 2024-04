Bradford (back) was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his rib Friday and is expected to be sidelined for about a month, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The left-hander wasn't progressing as expected in his recovery after landing on the shelf April 14 with lower-back soreness, and a rib stress fracture is the apparent culprit. Bradford will now be sidelined through at least late May, and a more specific timeline should come into focus as he ramps up his rehab work.