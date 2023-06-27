Bradford struck out one over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Monday's 7-2 loss to Detroit.

Bradford, a minor league starter that made three starts for Texas this year, mopped up in the ninth inning with the Rangers trailing by five. This was the first relief appearance at any level since college at Baylor, and the first time pitching in 13 days. Texas manager Bruce Bochy didn't want Bradford's first relief appearance as a pro to be on short notice in a high-leverage situation, and Monday's large deficit presented an opportunity. The manager confirmed to Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News that the team doesn't have a firm plan for the left-hander at this time, but the 25-year-old could be of use while the team is in the middle of a 17-games-in-17-days stretch leading up the All-Star break.